22,934 Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTH opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

