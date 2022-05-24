23,370 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,212,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069,277. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

