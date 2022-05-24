$239.85 Million in Sales Expected for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) to report $239.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.09 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grab will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grab.

GRAB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

GRAB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 679,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,024,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

