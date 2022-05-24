$244.61 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $244.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.85 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $257.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $996.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $991.82 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $244.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.97 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVGI. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 137,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,089. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

