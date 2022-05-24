$25.71 Million in Sales Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will post $25.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.00 million. indie Semiconductor posted sales of $9.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $113.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $116.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $237.84 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 42,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,757. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.36. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,542 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 457.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,144,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 274.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

