257,500 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,323,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Duolingo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $147,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $49,908,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,041.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $39,299.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,889.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 629,498 shares of company stock worth $55,918,511 and have sold 1,167 shares worth $106,162.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUOL. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.06. 581,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,194. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.