$259.83 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $259.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.70 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $197.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $756.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $789.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $864.94 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of AZPN traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.00. 219,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,454. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $196.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.