2,633,645 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,633,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,363,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Fastly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fastly by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fastly by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 146.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464 over the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

