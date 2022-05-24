2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $32.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TSVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
2seventy bio stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,126. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.