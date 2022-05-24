2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $32.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2seventy bio stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,126. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

