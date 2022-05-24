$3.54 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $13.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

PATK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.61. 234,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $88.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

