3,400 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Purchased by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

IYC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,852. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08.

