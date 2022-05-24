345,785 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 610,771 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

