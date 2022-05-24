345,785 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.
Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 610,771 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X US Preferred ETF (PFFD)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.