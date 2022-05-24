$352.35 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will report $352.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $435.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

FBC stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 636,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,466. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.