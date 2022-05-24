3,647 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Salesforce accounts for about 0.8% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.32. 5,927,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.76.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,394,858. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

