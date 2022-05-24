369 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

NXTG traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $68.86. 77,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,235. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

