3,974 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.89 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

