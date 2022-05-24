3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $20.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

DDD traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,418. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. 3D Systems has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $41.48.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804 in the last ninety days. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

