$425.28 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will post sales of $425.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.24 million and the lowest is $422.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $398.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 184,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 158,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 85,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. 681,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,566. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

