42,500 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Vertiv by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 3,017,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,163. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

