43,275 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,000. Boeing accounts for 1.8% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.40. 9,058,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.64. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

