$5.86 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) to announce $5.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $22.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.61 billion to $24.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 264,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,200. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

