$5.96 Million in Sales Expected for Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $6.46 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year sales of $21.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.87 million to $22.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.76 million, with estimates ranging from $67.17 million to $82.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Local Bounti.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 11,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

