5,485 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

