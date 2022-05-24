$561.47 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to post $561.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.50 million and the lowest is $560.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $565.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.94. 1,072,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,519. The company has a market cap of $861.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

