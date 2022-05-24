$58.90 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will announce $58.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.02 million to $59.47 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $48.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $244.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.33 million to $248.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $267.05 million, with estimates ranging from $260.56 million to $271.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLNW. StockNews.com downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 196.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,751 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,393,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 811,747 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 34,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $464.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

