$6.38 Million in Sales Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $7.06 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year sales of $26.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $28.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.30 million, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 211,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,404. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.60. Akerna has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

