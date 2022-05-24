600 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Splunk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 125,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average is $122.60.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.61.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.