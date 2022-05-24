$65.66 Million in Sales Expected for KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KORE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.67 million and the lowest is $63.17 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full year sales of $267.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.21 million to $274.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.42 million, with estimates ranging from $282.76 million to $310.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million.

KORE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

NYSE KORE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 52,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KORE Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KORE Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 802,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,006,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

