$66.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will report $66.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $66.30 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $54.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $290.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.66. 1,124,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

