67,523 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in HubSpot by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,289,000 after buying an additional 114,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HubSpot by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after buying an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $62,422,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.86. 602,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.53 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.67 and its 200-day moving average is $536.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.37.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

