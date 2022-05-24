$684.70 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post $684.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.00 million and the highest is $685.40 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $555.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.01. 254,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

