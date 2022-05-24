$70.13 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $70.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.38 million and the highest is $74.62 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $57.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $286.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $307.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $336.25 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $21.90. 640,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,271,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

