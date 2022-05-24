$70.49 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $70.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.73 million and the lowest is $68.62 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $37.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $283.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.43 million to $287.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $285.39 million, with estimates ranging from $274.82 million to $294.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

