$8.84 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) to announce $8.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Atara Biotherapeutics posted sales of $3.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $52.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $75.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.45 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after buying an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,539,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $438.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

