$8.84 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) to announce $8.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Atara Biotherapeutics posted sales of $3.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $52.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $75.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.45 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after buying an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,539,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $438.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.