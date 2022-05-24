$9.03 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will post $9.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $10.04 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $47.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.96 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $99.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.03. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 68,127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.