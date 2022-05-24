$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $780,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $15.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.50 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

CLSD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 199,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,849. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 2.15. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

