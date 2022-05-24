$9.42 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce $9.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.14 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 287.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $44.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.33 million to $49.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.68 million to $133.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

ALBO traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 356,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,089. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $417.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

