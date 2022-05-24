AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.52. AbbVie posted earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 346,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,445. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $261.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.20.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

