Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

NYSE:ANF opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 71,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 629.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

