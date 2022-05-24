ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.48

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 59205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

