Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $11,668,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 90,638 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 644,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 69,294 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

ADX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $15.89. 194,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,016. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.