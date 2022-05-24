Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,204 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.41. 2,629,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,271. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

