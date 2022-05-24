Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

Adobe stock traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.41. 2,630,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,272. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

