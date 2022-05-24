ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) is Needham Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the period. ADTRAN makes up 2.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.64% of ADTRAN worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.06. 272,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $890.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 1.27. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

