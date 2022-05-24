Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $137.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.20.

WMS opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

