Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from €5.60 to €5.80. 229,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,317,519 shares.The stock last traded at $5.24 and had previously closed at $5.32.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.00 ($5.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter worth about $117,160,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,398,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aegon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 228,802 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

