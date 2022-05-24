Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 9,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,970. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.09.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.