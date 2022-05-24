Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 94,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

