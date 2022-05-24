Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,468,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Aflac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,145,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aflac by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,636,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,889,000 after purchasing an additional 245,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,264,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.34. 83,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,517. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.