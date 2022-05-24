Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Announces Earnings Results

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Afya updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Afya has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

